    SJAFB opens VA Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 5]

    SJAFB opens VA Dental Clinic

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Dr. John McDaniel, Veterans Affairs Dental Chief, left, U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, 4th Medical Group commander, middle left, Marri Fryer, Veterans Affairs Coastal HealthCare System Executive Director, middle right, Lt. Col. Nicholas Einbender, Chief of dental services, right, pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the VA Dental clinic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2024. This clinic represents the inaugural collaboration at the 4th Fighter Wing dental clinic, where VA dental workers will partner with Kieker Dental Clinic Airmen to provide services for both active duty personnel and veterans with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

