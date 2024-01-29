U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and Cayman Islands Coast Guard stand for a group photo during a visit in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, Jan. 9, 2024. The Mayo crew engaged in professional exchanges with members of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard building upon the extensive history and tradition of the island nation's maritime ideology. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:20 Photo ID: 8221627 VIRIN: 240109-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 692.64 KB Location: KY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew conducts engagements with Cayman Islands Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.