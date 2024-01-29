Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew conducts engagements with Cayman Islands Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew conducts engagements with Cayman Islands Coast Guard

    CAYMAN ISLANDS

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and Cayman Islands Coast Guard stand for a group photo during a visit in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, Jan. 9, 2024. The Mayo crew engaged in professional exchanges with members of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard building upon the extensive history and tradition of the island nation's maritime ideology. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew conducts engagements with Cayman Islands Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

