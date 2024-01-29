U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew members host members of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, Jan. 9, 2024. The crew met with maritime security stakeholders to further a successful partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8221626
|VIRIN:
|240109-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|508.96 KB
|Location:
|KY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew conducts engagements with Cayman Islands Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT