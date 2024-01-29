BAMC neonatologist set to receive AMSUS Rising Star Award

Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jeanne Krick is the neonatology-perinatology fellowship program director at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Krick, who oversees the education and development of Army and Air Force fellows within the largest military fellowship of its kind, is set to receive the AMSUS Rising Star Award for her leadership skills and positive impact on the military healthcare system. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 Photo ID: 8221570 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US