    BAMC neonatologist set to receive AMSUS Rising Star Award [Image 1 of 2]

    BAMC neonatologist set to receive AMSUS Rising Star Award

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jeanne Krick, neonatology-perinatology fellowship program director, demonstrates the proper technique for newborn resuscitation on a simulated patient at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024. Krick, who oversees the education and development of Army and Air Force fellows within the largest military fellowship of its kind, is set to receive the AMSUS Rising Star Award for her leadership skills and positive impact on the military healthcare system. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

