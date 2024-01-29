Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2024: Planning continues as Morocco hosts second multinational planning event [Image 2 of 2]

    African Lion 2024: Planning continues as Morocco hosts second multinational planning event

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Planners attending African Lion 2024 mid planning event at Agadir, Morocco, receive a welcome brief, January 29, 2024. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AFRICOM’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise African Lion. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 7,100 participants from over twenty nations, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 will focus on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 08:57
    VIRIN: 240202-A-OS832-7078
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    AfricanLion
    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)
    StrongerTogether
    Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco)
    SETAF-AF
    Joint International Exercise

