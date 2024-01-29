African Lion 2024: Planning continues as Morocco hosts second multinational planning event

Planners attending African Lion 2024 mid planning event at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, receive a welcome brief, January 29, 2024. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AFRICOM’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise African Lion. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia with more than 7,100 participants from over twenty nations, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 will focus on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (Courtesy Photo)

