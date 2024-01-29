Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement

U.S. Marines and Sailors dispose of trash during a volunteer beach cleanup at the National Sanitorium in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment dedicated 770 hours to community service during their six-month deployment in Okinawa. The battalion contributed to the local community by cleaning up trash on local beaches, provided English lessons at local schools and sponsored a foster home during the holiday season. 2/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (Courtesy Photo)

