Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement [Image 2 of 3]

    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors dispose of trash during a volunteer beach cleanup at the National Sanitorium in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment dedicated 770 hours to community service during their six-month deployment in Okinawa. The battalion contributed to the local community by cleaning up trash on local beaches, provided English lessons at local schools and sponsored a foster home during the holiday season. 2/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 01:19
    Photo ID: 8221053
    VIRIN: 231222-M-M0251-1001
    Resolution: 1626x2168
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement
    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement
    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion's 770 Hours of Community Service Achievement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion&rsquo;s 770-Hour Community Service Achievement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines: Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT