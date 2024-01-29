Service Beyond Duty: Deployed Battalion’s 770-Hour Community Service Achievement

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors deliver presents during the holiday season to local children...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors deliver presents during the holiday season to local children at Taguchi Nursery in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment dedicated 770 hours to community service during their six-month deployment in Okinawa. The battalion contributed to the local community by cleaning up trash on local beaches, provided English lessons at local schools and sponsored a foster home during the holiday season. 2/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Despite a demanding operational schedule, the Marines of the 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2) found time to contribute to the local community in Okinawa, Japan while forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3rd Marine Division.



The Marines and Sailors of 2/2 dedicated 770 hours to community service during their six-month deployment in Okinawa. U.S. Navy Lt. Jesus Dominguez, the battalion’s Chaplain, emphasized the importance of giving back to their host community.



“As a military from a foreign nation in this country, we should be willing to give back to this community,” said Dominguez as he highlighted service members’ natural drive to be part of something greater than themselves and better their community.



A notable achievement was their involvement in 17 community relations events. One key highlight was a beach cleanup at the National Sanitorium, where they removed over 600 pounds of trash. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Benjamin Andrasi, a fire team leader with 2/2, reflected on how this project not only rejuvenated the area but also strengthened bonds among the Marines.



“There was a lot of garbage that washed up from the ocean and had trashed this beautiful beach,” said Andrasi. “One of the biggest things we moved was this giant buoy. It was half buried in sand, and it took four of us working together to dig it out.”



The group managed to dig out the buoy and mustered all their strength to carry it to a pickup truck which held the collected refuse. Andrasi regards the experience as a one he and other Marines will carry with them long after their service is over.



“Looking back at the beach and seeing not a speck of trash left on it, then seeing the big mountain of garbage we’d collected…That’s when I knew I’d helped make a difference,” said Andrasi.



The Marines' contributions extended beyond physical labor. They also engaged in educational and relationship-enhancing activities, providing English lessons at numerous pre-schools and sponsoring a foster home during the holiday season. Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Salois, a company gunnery sergeant with 2/2, shared how sponsoring a foster child for Christmas resonated with him personally, as a father of two.



“I know I’ve made an impact on this child’s life,” said Salois. “She may not know who I am or know my name, but she’ll know that a United States Marine took the time to give her a gift, and I think that’s something she’ll always remember, as she grows up.”



As the Battalion prepares for their return to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, there is a collective sense of fulfillment among the Marines and Sailors. They take pride in their contributions, both in their warfighting capabilities and community engagement.



Lt. Dominguez encourages future deployed service members to actively seek opportunities to serve. “Think outside the box, look for areas of the community that can use assistance, and if you do that you will leave this [deployment] with a much greater sense of accomplishment.”