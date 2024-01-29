Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria, Oregon, on the Columbia River in full dress ship after its decommissioning ceremony in Astoria February 2, 2024. Steadfast was commissioned in 1968 and spent nearly 30 years in Astoria. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

