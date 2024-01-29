Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria, Oregon, on the Columbia River in full dress ship after its decommissioning ceremony in Astoria February 2, 2024. Steadfast was commissioned in 1968 and spent nearly 30 years in Astoria. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8220669
    VIRIN: 240201-G-PV420-9947
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT