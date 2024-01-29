Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The USCGC Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter in Astoria, Oregon, February 2, 2024. From left to right in the photo is Robert Wicklund, Charles Murray, Cmdr. Brock Eckel, Dr. R.B. Watts and Matt Gimple.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class William Kirk)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 19:59
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
