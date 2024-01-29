Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Joe Wilson dodges a hit from the University of Washington's Robert Zhao during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Jett defeated Strong contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8220558
    VIRIN: 240127-F-IU057-1050
    Resolution: 4354x2907
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Boxing
    USAFA
    USAFA West Invitational

