U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Jonathon Watson dodges a hit from UC Berkeley;s Ethan Ryder during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Jett defeated Strong contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8220557 VIRIN: 240127-F-IU057-1046 Resolution: 4501x3005 Size: 2.84 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.