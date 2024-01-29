CW2 Nicholas Lavery Professional Development Event

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Lavery, the first Green Beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee, speaks to the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) staff during a professional development event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 1. Lavery, who wrote the book “Objective Secure: The Battle-Tested Guide to Goal Achievement,” spoke about his injury and developing a “warrior mindset” to overcome challenges and achieve personal and professional goals. People are the Army’s top priority, and PEO STRI is committed to recruiting and retaining a highly qualified workforce. The professional development series is sponsored by the PEO STRI Talent Management Directorate and is designed to expose military and civilian personnel to a combination of training, education, and experiences that will enhance the traditional course-based professional education and training they already receive. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie W. Ryan)

