WASHINGTON (Feb. 1, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo receives a full-honors welcome ceremony while visiting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti at the Washington Navy Yard, Feb. 1. During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8220527
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-KB401-1088
|Resolution:
|5872x3915
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Hosts Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations for Formal Counterpart Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
