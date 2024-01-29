Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Hosts Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations for Formal Counterpart Visit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (Feb. 1, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo receives a full-honors welcome ceremony while visiting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti at the Washington Navy Yard, Feb. 1. During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Republic of Korea
    Counterpart Visit
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Adm. Yang Yong-mo

