CNO Hosts Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations for Formal Counterpart Visit

WASHINGTON (Feb. 1, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo receives a full-honors welcome ceremony while visiting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti at the Washington Navy Yard, Feb. 1. During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

