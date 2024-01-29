National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

Fresh fruits and vegetables increase saliva flow, which can help wash away food particles to help prevent cavities. “Fruits and vegetables are great; juice is not,” said Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Bradley Bennett, Hospital Dental Department chief, Pediatric Dentistry at Walter Reed. “Fluoridated water has reduced cavity prevalence over the years as well,” he added.

