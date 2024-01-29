Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene [Image 2 of 2]

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Fresh fruits and vegetables increase saliva flow, which can help wash away food particles to help prevent cavities. “Fruits and vegetables are great; juice is not,” said Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Bradley Bennett, Hospital Dental Department chief, Pediatric Dentistry at Walter Reed. “Fluoridated water has reduced cavity prevalence over the years as well,” he added.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8220127
    VIRIN: 240201-D-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1185x790
    Size: 102.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene
    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Children&rsquo;s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    dental hygiene
    cavities
    oral health
    Pediatric dentistry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT