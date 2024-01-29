Walter Reed dentists encourage parents to start brushing their children's teeth with a "smear" of fluoridated toothpaste as soon as the first tooth erupts. According to Dr. Clayton Cheung, a pediatric dentist at Walter Reed, children should brush their teeth twice a day for at least two minutes for each brushing under adult supervision. “Adults should always check to make sure the brushing was effective,” he shared.
National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene
