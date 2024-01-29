Walter Reed dentists encourage parents to start brushing their children's teeth with a "smear" of fluoridated toothpaste as soon as the first tooth erupts. According to Dr. Clayton Cheung, a pediatric dentist at Walter Reed, children should brush their teeth twice a day for at least two minutes for each brushing under adult supervision. “Adults should always check to make sure the brushing was effective,” he shared.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2019 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8220115 VIRIN: 240201-D-AB123-1000 Resolution: 1185x961 Size: 94.67 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.