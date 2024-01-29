Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene [Image 1 of 2]

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed dentists encourage parents to start brushing their children's teeth with a "smear" of fluoridated toothpaste as soon as the first tooth erupts. According to Dr. Clayton Cheung, a pediatric dentist at Walter Reed, children should brush their teeth twice a day for at least two minutes for each brushing under adult supervision. “Adults should always check to make sure the brushing was effective,” he shared.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8220115
    VIRIN: 240201-D-AB123-1000
    Resolution: 1185x961
    Size: 94.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene
    National Children’s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Children&rsquo;s Dental Health Month: Walter Reed dentists encourage brushing up on oral hygiene

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dental care
    Walter Reed
    oral hygiene
    cavities
    oral health
    Pediatric dentistry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT