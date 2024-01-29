SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Chief Master Sergeant (CMsgt) Kevin Pfister poses with fellow CMsgt's Nolden Soerensen, Michael Rozneck, and Alex Birkle as they welcome him to the elite 1 percent club. Senior Master Sergeant Kevin Pfister was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on Peterson Space Force Base on Thursday January 11, 2024. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8219867
|VIRIN:
|240111-X-DA809-1011
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt Kevin Pfister Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
