    CMSgt Kevin Pfister Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    CMSgt Kevin Pfister Promotion Ceremony

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Chief Master Sergeant (CMsgt) Kevin Pfister is read the chiefs creed by fellow CMsgt Nolden Soerensen. Senior Master Sergeant Kevin Pfister was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on Peterson Space Force Base on Thursday January 11, 2024. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

