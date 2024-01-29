SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Chief Master Sergeant (CMsgt) Kevin Pfister is read the chiefs creed by fellow CMsgt Nolden Soerensen. Senior Master Sergeant Kevin Pfister was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on Peterson Space Force Base on Thursday January 11, 2024. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8219866
|VIRIN:
|240111-X-DA809-1010
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt Kevin Pfister Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT