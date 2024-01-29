The first phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools redistricting plan will take place in August of this year, impacting the Fort George G. Meade community who is a part of AACPS’s Meade Cluster. The Meade Cluster will include Manor View Elementary School, Meade Heights Elementary School, Pershing Hill Elementary School, Seven Oaks Elementary School, Brock Bridge Elementary School, Jessup Elementary School, Maryland City Elementary School, MacArthur Middle School, Meade Middle School and Meade High School. Hebron-Harman Elementary School and Van Bokkelen Elementary School will no longer be a part of the Meade Cluster. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8219335 VIRIN: 240130-O-TU783-2597 Resolution: 2667x1500 Size: 355.42 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year [Image 2 of 2], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.