Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year [Image 2 of 2]

    AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    The first phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools redistricting plan will take place in August of this year, impacting the Fort George G. Meade community who is a part of AACPS’s Meade Cluster. The Meade Cluster will include Manor View Elementary School, Meade Heights Elementary School, Pershing Hill Elementary School, Seven Oaks Elementary School, Brock Bridge Elementary School, Jessup Elementary School, Maryland City Elementary School, MacArthur Middle School, Meade Middle School and Meade High School. Hebron-Harman Elementary School and Van Bokkelen Elementary School will no longer be a part of the Meade Cluster. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:47
    Photo ID: 8219335
    VIRIN: 240130-O-TU783-2597
    Resolution: 2667x1500
    Size: 355.42 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year [Image 2 of 2], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year
    AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target-news-north, mdw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT