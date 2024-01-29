AACPS Redistricting Plan: Fort Meade Community Faces Changes in Upcoming School Year

Photo By Gloriann Martin | The first phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools redistricting plan will take...... read more read more Photo By Gloriann Martin | The first phase of Anne Arundel County Public Schools redistricting plan will take place in August of this year, impacting the Fort George G. Meade community who is a part of AACPS’s Meade Cluster. Fort Meade students will now attend both MacArthur Middle School and Meade High School. Specific residential areas will see adjustments: Midway Common and Meuse Forest residents will attend Pershing Hill Elementary School, while those in Patriot Ridge, Potomac Place, and Heritage Park will attend Manor View Elementary School. Normandy Bluffs residents will attend Meade Heights Elementary School. (U.S. Army map by Stacy Ellis, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Directorate of Public Works) see less | View Image Page

In a pivotal move for the Fort George G. Meade community within the Anne Arundel County Public Schools' Meade Cluster, significant changes are on the horizon as the first phase of AACPS's redistricting plan approaches this August.



The AACPS Board of Education recently greenlit a comprehensive redistricting proposal last November aiming to evenly distribute enrollment across schools and ensuring that all schools in the county's six northernmost clusters, including the Meade Cluster, operate below full capacity.



In the Meade Cluster, beginning in August of this year, the following schools are included:



Elementary Schools



- Manor View Elementary School

- Meade Heights Elementary School

- Pershing Hill Elementary School

- Seven Oaks Elementary School

- Brock Bridge Elementary School

- Jessup Elementary School

- Maryland City Elementary School



Middle Schools



- MacArthur Middle School

- Meade Middle School



High Schools



- Meade High School



Notable changes impacting Fort Meade include Hebron-Harman Elementary School and Van Bokkelen Elementary School’s removal from the Meade Cluster. Fort Meade students will now attend both MacArthur Middle School and Meade High School and specific residential areas will see adjustments.



Students attending Pershing Hill Elementary School will include residents from:



- Midway Common

- Meuse Forest



Students attending Manor View Elementary School will include residents from:



- Patriot Ridge

- Potomac Place

- Heritage Park



Students attending Meade Heights Elementary School will include residents from:



- Normandy Bluffs residents



“I understand that the school redistricting can be an emotional process for families; however, Dr. Bedell, his team, and the Anne Arundel County school board have done their very best to ensure that redistricting is facilitated in a seamless manner with the least amount of impact possible,” said Meredith McCandless, Fort Meade Child and Youth Services School Liaison Officer. “This redistricting is in response to the Anne Arundel County community flourishing and growing; that’s not a necessarily bad thing.”



According to the AACPS redistricting website, the AACPS Board of Education approved a proposal for the initial stage of a school redistricting initiative last November. This involved adjusting attendance boundaries at 48 schools, defining attendance areas for two new schools, and ensuring that all schools in the county's six northernmost clusters operate below full capacity.



The plan also established attendance zones for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, aiming to evenly distribute enrollment across schools in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill clusters.



To learn more about how the AACPS redistricting will affect the Fort Meade community, join us at the next installation town hall on Thursday, Feb. 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Smallwood Hall located at 4650 Williams Road, Fort Meade, MD 20755. This installation town hall is school age-focused and will feature Dr. Bill Heiser, Chief Operating Officer for AACPS, and Meredith McCandless, Fort Meade CYS School Liaison Officer.



For additional general information about the AACPS redistricting, click https://www.aacps.org/redistricting