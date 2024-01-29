Trilateral Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, joined Allied forces from Greece and the UK as they participated in a Trilateral Rodeo in Alexandroupoli, Greece, on June 2, 2021. The event aims to gain interaction and build cohesion while maintaining proficiency and providing Team Combat Force Readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

