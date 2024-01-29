Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, joined Allied forces from Greece and the UK as they participated in a Trilateral Rodeo in Alexandroupoli, Greece, on June 2, 2021. The event aims to gain interaction and build cohesion while maintaining proficiency and providing Team Combat Force Readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    This work, Combined Trilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

