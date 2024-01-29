337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leowell Cristobal, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager graduate, fifth from right, and his team pose for a photo during the 2023 Pacific Games Competition at Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 22, 2023. Cristobal competed in the clean and jerk portion of the competition resulting in a bronze medal. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 17:03 Photo ID: 8218116 VIRIN: 240131-F-F3959-1001 Resolution: 1918x891 Size: 1.06 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US