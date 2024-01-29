Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games [Image 3 of 3]

    337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leowell Cristobal, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager graduate, fifth from right, and his team pose for a photo during the 2023 Pacific Games Competition at Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 22, 2023.  Cristobal competed in the clean and jerk portion of the competition resulting in a bronze medal. (Courtesy Photo)

    Eglin Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    33rd Fighter Wing
    ABM

