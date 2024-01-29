U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leowell Cristobal, 337th Air Control Squadron air battle manager graduate, fifth from right, and his team pose for a photo during the 2023 Pacific Games Competition at Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 22, 2023. Cristobal competed in the clean and jerk portion of the competition resulting in a bronze medal. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8218116
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-F3959-1001
|Resolution:
|1918x891
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
