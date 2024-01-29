337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leowell Cristobal, 337th air battle manager graduate, right, poses with medal on podium during the 2023 Pacific Games Competition at Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 22, 2023. Cristobal competed in the clean and jerk portion of the competition resulting in a bronze medal. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US