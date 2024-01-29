U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leowell Cristobal, 337th air battle manager graduate, right, poses with medal on podium during the 2023 Pacific Games Competition at Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 22, 2023. Cristobal competed in the clean and jerk portion of the competition resulting in a bronze medal. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8218107
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-F3959-1003
|Resolution:
|750x500
|Size:
|57.74 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
337th Air Control Squadron ABM graduate takes bronze at Pacific Games
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT