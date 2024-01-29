Pvt. Jared Haggard, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, 208th Transportation Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, practices the wide arm push-up prior to competing in a Best Warrior Competition, Jan. 30, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mesa, Ariz. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd Regional Support Group Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8218115
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-EK137-1434
|Resolution:
|3696x5958
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream
