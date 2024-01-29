Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream [Image 1 of 2]

    Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Pvt. Jared Haggard (left), chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, 208th Transportation Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, explains his background to Staff Sgt. Mark Morton (right), human resources noncommissioned officer, 653rd RSG, after completing a height and weight with fellow competitors prior to a brigade Best Warrior Competition, Jan. 30, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mesa, Ariz. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd Regional Support Group Public Affairs)

    Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream

