Pvt. Jared Haggard (left), chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, 208th Transportation Company, 653rd Regional Support Group, explains his background to Staff Sgt. Mark Morton (right), human resources noncommissioned officer, 653rd RSG, after completing a height and weight with fellow competitors prior to a brigade Best Warrior Competition, Jan. 30, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mesa, Ariz. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd Regional Support Group Public Affairs)

Mesa native recovers from college setback to fulfill Army dream