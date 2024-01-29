Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tribal Leaders Consult at JBLE for Collaborative Progress [Image 3 of 3]

    Tribal Leaders Consult at JBLE for Collaborative Progress

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va– D. Malama Chock, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Restoration remedial program manager, demonstrates a soil depth at a restored location during the Native American Tribal consultation, Joint Base Langley-Eusts, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2024. The consultation fosters a government-to-government dialogue between military and tribal leaders, to enhance the relationship with Native peoples of the tribes who are indigenous to the Hampton roads area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8218076
    VIRIN: 240119-F-JG883-1151
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
