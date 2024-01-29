Tribal Leaders Consult at JBLE for Collaborative Progress

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va– D. Malama Chock, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Restoration remedial program manager, demonstrates a soil depth at a restored location during the Native American Tribal consultation, Joint Base Langley-Eusts, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2024. The consultation fosters a government-to-government dialogue between military and tribal leaders, to enhance the relationship with Native peoples of the tribes who are indigenous to the Hampton roads area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

