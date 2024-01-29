New General Officer Promoted in Worcester

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, stands at attention as his one star general's flag is unfurled for the first time during his promotion ceremonu at Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, on January 26, 2024. Fiorentino, a Massachusetts Army National Guard officer, has been selected to serve as the deputy commander for sustainment of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, which includes National Guard units in New England, and New York .(U..S Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

