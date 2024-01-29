Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester

    WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, stands at attention as his one star general's flag is unfurled for the first time during his promotion ceremonu at Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, on January 26, 2024. Fiorentino, a Massachusetts Army National Guard officer, has been selected to serve as the deputy commander for sustainment of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, which includes National Guard units in New England, and New York .(U..S Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:52
    Location: WORCESTER, MA, US
    New one-star general will help lead the 42nd Infantry Division

    promotion
    42nd Infantry Division
    NYNG
    Brig. Gen Peter Fiorentino

