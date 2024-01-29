New one-star general will help lead the 42nd Infantry Division

Courtesy Photo | Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, stands at attention as his one star...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Peter Fiorentino, stands at attention as his one star general's flag is unfurled for the first time during his promotion ceremonu at Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, on January 26, 2024. Fiorentino, a Massachusetts Army National Guard officer, has been selected to serve as the deputy commander for sustainment of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, which includes National Guard units in New England, and New York .(U..S Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton) see less | View Image Page

WORCESTER, Massachusetts --Peter Fiorentino, a Cumberland, Rhode Island resident and a veteran of combat operations in Iraq, became the New York Army National Guard’s newest one-star general on Friday, January 26.



Fiorentino, who served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Fiorentino will now serve as the deputy commander of sustainment for the 42nd Infantry Division, headquartered in Troy, New York.



The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. (two-star) Thomas Spencer, the 42nd division commander, and the Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe.



The 42nd Infantry Division, known as the “Rainbow Division”, has elements from state National Guards in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut.



The division’s leadership team--the division commander and two deputy commanders--are drawn from across the region.



Fiorentino previously commanded the 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery, which claims a history going back to the South Regiment of the Massachusetts Bay Coloney militia in 1636. He also commanded the 151st Regional Support Group, and the 51st Troop Command.



In his new role he is responsible for the division’s support and logistical operations.



Keefe praised Fiorentino as a capable leader.



“He is going to go on to do great things,” Keefe said.”. He’s dedicated and loyal, but above all, he’s passionate,” he added.



In his remarks, Fiorentino thanks his family for their support. He also thanked Spencer and Keefe for their confidence in him.



“Thirty-seven years ago, I would have never thought I would become a brigadier general,” he said.



“I always focused on the job at hand, as I learned early in my career at basic training and worked to be the best I could be, in the opportunity I was given,” Fiorentino said.



During the promotion, Fiorentino had his general’s rank pinned on by his mother, Kathrine, and his partner, Army Chief Warrant Officer-4 Monique Tremblay, and their son.



Fiorentino’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.



He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and the United States Army War College. He holds a Master’s in International Relations from Salve Regina University.



The 42nd Infantry Division was created out of elements of 26 state National Guards shortly after the United States entered World War I in 1917.The division’s first chief of staff, Douglas MacArthur, said the division would reach across the United States “like a rainbow”; giving the division the nickname it’s had ever since.



During World War II the division’s Soldiers fought across southern Germany and liberated the infamous Dachau Concentration Camp.



In 2004-2205, the division headquarters and support units deployed to Iraq and led a 20,000- Soldiers task force in the region north of Baghdad.



In 2020 the division headquarters deployed to Kuwait and commanded Task Force Spartan, the 10,000- Soldier Army force deployed in the region.



Sgt 1st Class Steven Eaton helped report this story.