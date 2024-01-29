Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiesta Dignitaries T-38 Orientation Flight [Image 9 of 9]

    Fiesta Dignitaries T-38 Orientation Flight

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Nelson, 39th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, and Scott Christy, Texas Cavaliers’ 2024 King Antonio, step to a T-38 Talon prior to flight January 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Texas Cavaliers is an organization of 600 business, civic and community leaders, who dedicate their time and talents in support of San Antonio area charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:46
    Photo ID: 8217567
    VIRIN: 240125-F-FD742-2735
    Resolution: 6784x4523
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fiesta Dignitaries T-38 Orientation Flight [Image 9 of 9], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

