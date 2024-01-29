Fiesta Dignitaries T-38 Orientation Flight

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Nelson, 39th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, and Scott Christy, Texas Cavaliers’ 2024 King Antonio, step to a T-38 Talon prior to flight January 25, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Texas Cavaliers is an organization of 600 business, civic and community leaders, who dedicate their time and talents in support of San Antonio area charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

