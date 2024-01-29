Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 47 of 50]

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assault the objective during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX), Warrior Strike 2024, at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The integration of the Republic of Korea Army created a complex training event that expanded upon the ROK-A/U.S. alliance with a focus on integrating Strykers and executing a combined arms breach of a mined wire obstacle.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8217322
    VIRIN: 240109-A-XV597-2091
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 50 of 50], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    CALFEX
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    2 SBCT

