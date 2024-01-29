U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire at targets with their assigned weapon systems during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX), Warrior Strike 2024, at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The integration of the Republic of Korea Army created a complex training event that expanded upon the ROK-A/U.S. alliance with a focus on integrating Strykers and executing a combined arms breach of a mined wire obstacle.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8217317 VIRIN: 240109-A-XV597-2073 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 50 of 50], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.