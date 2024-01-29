USS Milius (DDG 69) Meets with JS Onami (DD 111)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Members from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) dine with members from the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Takanami-class destroyer JS Onami (DD-111). Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Ryan Le)

