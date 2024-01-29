USS Milius (DDG 69) Meets with JS Onami (DD 111)

Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Members from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Members from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) pose for a photo with members from the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Takanami-class destroyer JS Onami (DD-111). Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Ryan Le) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The triad of USS Milius (DDG 69) met with the leadership and crew of Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Takanami-class destroyer JS Onami (DD 111) Dec. 27.



During the visit members from each crew shared their professional leadership experiences and the capabilities of their respective warships in the barge lounge with complimentary beverages.



“On behalf of the crew of USS Milius, I would like to pass our gratitude to our friends and colleagues aboard JS Onami for joining us for this event,” said Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, commanding officer of Milius. “This symbolizes the continued friendship and partnership between our great nations, which is highly necessary for current and future operations in this region. We look forward to continuing our bilateral operations and friendship to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



During the visit, the Onami crew presented two “Kadomatsu.” to Milius. These bamboo decorations, deeply rooted in Japanese culture, are made to celebrate the New Year and to welcome ancestral spirits of the harvest, signifying good fortune and prosperity. Milius reciprocated with a traditional holiday wreath, symbolizing peace and joy of American traditions.



Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.