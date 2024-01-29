Fort McCoy NCO Academy students learn land-navigation at Virtual Battle Space simulation

Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course learn about land navigation Jan. 29, 2024, at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Virtual Battle Space simulations facility. The students spent a day training at the facility as part of course instruction. The training is called Virtual Battle Space for Map Reading and Land Navigation and is one of the newest additions to the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

