    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students learn land-navigation at Virtual Battle Space simulation [Image 30 of 35]

    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students learn land-navigation at Virtual Battle Space simulation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course learn about land navigation Jan. 29, 2024, at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Virtual Battle Space simulations facility. The students spent a day training at the facility as part of course instruction. The training is called Virtual Battle Space for Map Reading and Land Navigation and is one of the newest additions to the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8217005
    VIRIN: 240129-A-OK556-7999
    Resolution: 4864x3169
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy NCO Academy students learn land-navigation at Virtual Battle Space simulation [Image 35 of 35], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Virtual Battle Space for Map Reading and Land Navigation
    Army simulations training

