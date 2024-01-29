Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Annual Operation Empanada [Image 1 of 5]

    2nd Annual Operation Empanada

    MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Sgt. Danielina Pimentel, recruiting & retention NCO, host the 2nd Annual Operation Empanada for the 3rd Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment in Morristown, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024. This event showed support for the 3-112th as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8216996
    VIRIN: 240115-Z-PJ092-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: MORRISTOWN, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Annual Operation Empanada [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Annual Operation Empanada
    2nd Annual Operation Empanada
    2nd Annual Operation Empanada
    2nd Annual Operation Empanada
    2nd Annual Operation Empanada

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    artillery
    newjersey
    Empanadas
    armyguard
    newjerseyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT