U.S. Army Sgt. Danielina Pimentel, recruiting & retention NCO, host the 2nd Annual Operation Empanada for the 3rd Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment in Morristown, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024. This event showed support for the 3-112th as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8216998
|VIRIN:
|240114-Z-PJ092-1028
|Resolution:
|6101x4067
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|MORRISTOWN, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Annual Operation Empanada [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS
