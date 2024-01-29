Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropical Medicine in a Tropical Paradise [Image 2 of 4]

    Tropical Medicine in a Tropical Paradise

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Medical personnel listen to CAPT Gleeson talk about Military Tropical Medicine

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:51
    Photo ID: 8216980
    VIRIN: 240129-N-TW242-1002
    Resolution: 2601x1479
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropical Medicine in a Tropical Paradise [Image 4 of 4], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tropical Medicine in a Tropical Paradise

