    Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024

    SEAGIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Army National Guard recruits attend the Recruit Sustainment Program in Seagirt, New Jersey, Jan. 6, 2024. These drills prepare recruits for basic combat training by teaching Army structure, weapons familiarization, and other key information.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8216913
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-PJ092-1062
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 19.17 MB
    Location: SEAGIRT, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

