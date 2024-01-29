Army National Guard recruits attend the Recruit Sustainment Program in Seagirt, New Jersey, Jan. 6, 2024. These drills prepare recruits for basic combat training by teaching Army structure, weapons familiarization, and other key information.

(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Michael Hayes)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:03 Photo ID: 8216912 VIRIN: 240109-Z-PJ092-1111 Resolution: 5905x3937 Size: 14.52 MB Location: SEAGIRT, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.