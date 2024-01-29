NAVFAC Southwest joined representatives from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Installations West, and Navy Region Southwest to celebrate the completion and grand opening of a new Child Development Center aboard MCAS Miramar.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8216595
|VIRIN:
|240125-O-PG482-2501
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Child Development Center at MCAS Miramar [Image 2 of 2], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Child Development Center at MCAS Miramar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT