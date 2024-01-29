Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Child Development Center at MCAS Miramar [Image 1 of 2]

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Child Development Center at MCAS Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest joined representatives from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Installations West, and Navy Region Southwest to celebrate the completion and grand opening of a new Child Development Center aboard MCAS Miramar.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:46
    Photo ID: 8216593
    VIRIN: 240125-O-PG482-2979
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Child Development Center at MCAS Miramar [Image 2 of 2], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS

