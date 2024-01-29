U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. Scott was recognized for his performance during his first aircraft launch. His actions led to Col. Edward Szepanik’s, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, first aircraft generation and air refueling mission during his time at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 13:10
|Photo ID:
|8216038
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-IA158-1043
|Resolution:
|5402x8103
|Size:
|22.5 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champ of the Week - Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
