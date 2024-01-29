Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week - Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott [Image 3 of 3]

    Champ of the Week - Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. Scott was recognized for his performance during his first aircraft launch. His actions led to Col. Edward Szepanik’s, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, first aircraft generation and air refueling mission during his time at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

