U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. Scott was recognized for his performance during his first aircraft launch. His actions led to Col. Edward Szepanik’s, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, first aircraft generation and air refueling mission during his time at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:10 Photo ID: 8216038 VIRIN: 240130-F-IA158-1043 Resolution: 5402x8103 Size: 22.5 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Champ of the Week - Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.