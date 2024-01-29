Champ of the Week - Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, Col. Adam Bingham, 6th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, 6th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 30, 2024. Scott was recognized for his performance during his first aircraft launch. His actions led to Szepanik’s first aircraft generation and air refueling mission during his time at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

