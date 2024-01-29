Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force honors 100th Bomb Group's legacy with 'Masters of the Air' special screening

    Air Force honors 100th Bomb Group's legacy with 'Masters of the Air' special screening

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.1072

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, right, introduces the cast and creative team of the Apple TV+ “Masters of the Air" series during a special screening at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 27, 2024. Kendall thanked Apple TV+ for highlighting U.S. Air Force veterans of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II and for everyone who helped make the event at Andrews possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Pate)

    history
    WW2
    100th Bomb Group
    Masters of the Air

