Air Force honors 100th Bomb Group's legacy with 'Masters of the Air' special screening

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, right, introduces the cast and creative team of the Apple TV+ “Masters of the Air" series during a special screening at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 27, 2024. Kendall thanked Apple TV+ for highlighting U.S. Air Force veterans of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II and for everyone who helped make the event at Andrews possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Pate)
