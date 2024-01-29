Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 89th Military Police Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6]

    HHC, 89th Military Police Brigade Change of Responsibility

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade conducts a change of responsibility at Fort Cavazos, Texas Jan. 29 2024. 1st Sgt. Jonathan Stilwell relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Jason Garrison and will become the new 1st Sgt. for the 64th Military Police Company.

