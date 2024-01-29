HHC, 89th Military Police Brigade Change of Responsibility

The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade conducts a change of responsibility at Fort Cavazos, Texas Jan. 29 2024. 1st Sgt. Jonathan Stilwell relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Jason Garrison and will become the new 1st Sgt. for the 64th Military Police Company.

